Here we continue our trip down memory lane by remembering some great nights out in local pubs.
This time, we have looked through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for photos from some nights out at the Railway Arms in Coleraine or Johnston’s as most people know it.
Here we go back to 2009 and 2010 for a range of events from table quizzes to fancy dress parties to marking the Cheltenham races.
See who you can recognise...
Nicola Taggart, Katelin Wallace, Issy Hemphill, Lorraine Johnston, Jill Taggart and Nicky Butcher pictured enjoying themselves at the Cheltenham Gold Cup day at the Railway Arms, Coleraine in 2010 Photo: s
Enjoying the Macmillan Cancer Support Causeway Fundraising Group table quiz at the Railway Arms Bar, Coleraine, back in 2010 are John Templeton, Addie Young, Mollie Stirling, and Anne Templeton Photo: s
The 'Coleraine Gooners' team who took part in the Action Cancer table quiz in memory of Chris Horton at the Railway Arms in 2009 Photo: s
Johnny Wright, chairman of the Coleraine Liverpool Supporters Club, presents a £510 cheque which was raised during the club's quiz held in the Railway Arms in 2009 to Dr. Gilmore and Dr. Tracey for the Stroke Unit Causeway Hospital Coleraine. Included are Donna Hanna, Karen Hutchinson and Mark Dickson from the Unit, and club members Ricky Ferguson, assistant treasurer, Simon McIlreavey, club member and Unit staff, and Johnny Keys, assistant secretary Photo: s