It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

So we’ve been taking a look back through our photographic archives at Christmas festivities from the towns and villages of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

Here we focus on Portrush– Christmas plays, afternoon teas, dinners and much more. See if you recognise anyone...

The hard workers in the kitchen at the Portrush Royal British Legion Senior Christmas dinner in 2010

Local postman Roy Cardwell and teacher Sheila Fairon get a cuppa and some buns from pupils Abbie, Daniel, Maria and Charlie at the St. Patrick's Primary School Portrush Christmas coffee morning in 2010

Wendy Bellingham and Jim Brolly of Martha's Vineyard Portrush pictured with Roy and Trudy during the Action Cancer Christmas Fair held in the Magherabuoy Hotel in 2010

Mary Lagan, secretary, is served tea and a bun from pupils Christy, Conor, Erin and Shelby during the St. Patrick's Primary School Portrush Christmas coffee morning in 2010

