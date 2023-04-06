Here we take another delve into the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

Let’s look back to the years 2008 – 2010 and focus on events and activities and celebrations held in the Royal British Legion premises in Ballymoney.

We are featuring events such as Christmas dinners, fundraising quizzes and dances, Burns Night celebrations and snooker tournaments all held at the Townhead Street premises.

Take a look through our gallery of nostalgic photos and see if you recognise anyone?

1 . Retro Pictured (centre) is Samantha Culbertson, who celebrated her 18th Birthday with a party back in 2008 at Ballymoney RBL. Included with Samantha are her sister Sarah Louise and Mum Denise Photo: s

2 . Retro Pictured at Ballymoney RBL Pensioners Christmas Dinner back in 2008 Photo: s

3 . Retro Enjoying Ballymoney RBL Christmas Dinner back in 2008 Photo: s

4 . Retro Sammy Montgomery, Peter Shiels and Benny Knight from Ballymoney Twinning Association, who attended the Mayor's Dinner in 2009 in aid of the Poppy Appeal at the RBL Photo: s