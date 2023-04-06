Register
Posing for the Times at Dunsevrick annual Supper Dance held in the RBL, Ballymoney in 2009Posing for the Times at Dunsevrick annual Supper Dance held in the RBL, Ballymoney in 2009
Posing for the Times at Dunsevrick annual Supper Dance held in the RBL, Ballymoney in 2009

Nostalgia: 24 photos of nights out at Ballymoney RBL

Here we take another delve into the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

Let’s look back to the years 2008 – 2010 and focus on events and activities and celebrations held in the Royal British Legion premises in Ballymoney.

We are featuring events such as Christmas dinners, fundraising quizzes and dances, Burns Night celebrations and snooker tournaments all held at the Townhead Street premises.

Take a look through our gallery of nostalgic photos and see if you recognise anyone?

Pictured (centre) is Samantha Culbertson, who celebrated her 18th Birthday with a party back in 2008 at Ballymoney RBL. Included with Samantha are her sister Sarah Louise and Mum Denise

1. Retro

Pictured (centre) is Samantha Culbertson, who celebrated her 18th Birthday with a party back in 2008 at Ballymoney RBL. Included with Samantha are her sister Sarah Louise and Mum Denise Photo: s

Pictured at Ballymoney RBL Pensioners Christmas Dinner back in 2008

2. Retro

Pictured at Ballymoney RBL Pensioners Christmas Dinner back in 2008 Photo: s

Enjoying Ballymoney RBL Christmas Dinner back in 2008

3. Retro

Enjoying Ballymoney RBL Christmas Dinner back in 2008 Photo: s

Sammy Montgomery, Peter Shiels and Benny Knight from Ballymoney Twinning Association, who attended the Mayor's Dinner in 2009 in aid of the Poppy Appeal at the RBL

4. Retro

Sammy Montgomery, Peter Shiels and Benny Knight from Ballymoney Twinning Association, who attended the Mayor's Dinner in 2009 in aid of the Poppy Appeal at the RBL Photo: s

NostalgiaColeraineRoyal British Legion