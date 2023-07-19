Register
Nostalgia: 25 photos of Armoy Road Races in past years

It’s not long now until the north Antrim village of Armoy gets geared up for the annual road races.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST

This year, Bike Week runs from Sunday 23rd July until Saturday 29th July with the races taking place on Friday 28th July and Saturday 29th July 2023.

But here we take a look through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for memories of Armoy Road Races in the past.

See who you can recognise...

Gerard and Ann Dallat, Peter and Ann Louden and Seamus Dobbin at the Bikers' service in Armoy back in 2010 Photo: NI World

Rider Paul Cranston was one of a number of bikers who attended a service at St. Patrick's Parish Church, Armoy, back in 2010. Paul is pictured with Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy. Photo: NI World

Michael Dunlop in action on race day around the Armoy Circuit on his supersport machine back in 2010 Photo: Matt Mackey/Presseye.com - Belfast

Rev. Frances Bach, Rector of St. Patrick's Parish Church, Armoy, and Bill Kennedy, Clerk of the Course, welcome Mrs. May Dunlop and her daughter, Mrs. Linda Laverty to the Bikers' Service back in 2010 Photo: NI World

