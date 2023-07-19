Nostalgia: 25 photos of Armoy Road Races in past years
It’s not long now until the north Antrim village of Armoy gets geared up for the annual road races.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST
This year, Bike Week runs from Sunday 23rd July until Saturday 29th July with the races taking place on Friday 28th July and Saturday 29th July 2023.
But here we take a look through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for memories of Armoy Road Races in the past.
See who you can recognise...
Page 1 of 7