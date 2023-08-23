Register
Pictured on GCSE results day 2018 at Ballyclare High School are Erin McWilliam and Zoe Black, with principal Dr Michelle Rainey. Both topped the scores in Ballyclare with 10A* and 1A. Photo: Freddie ParkinsonPictured on GCSE results day 2018 at Ballyclare High School are Erin McWilliam and Zoe Black, with principal Dr Michelle Rainey. Both topped the scores in Ballyclare with 10A* and 1A. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Pictured on GCSE results day 2018 at Ballyclare High School are Erin McWilliam and Zoe Black, with principal Dr Michelle Rainey. Both topped the scores in Ballyclare with 10A* and 1A. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Nostalgia: 32 memory-jogging photos of Newtownabbey pupils receiving GCSE results from 2011-2018

With the exam results on the horizon, here’s a selection of GCSE celebrations from Newtownabbey schools between 2011 and 2018.
By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:46 BST

A delve into the Newtownabbey Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Ballyclare High School, Ballyclare Secondary School, Edmund Rice College, Monkstown Community School, Newtownabbey Community High, and Glengormley High School – can you spot anyone you know?

Pictured at Ballyclare High School on GCSE results day 2017 are Andrew Farquhar (8A* 3A), Callum Blair (9A*, A), and Adam Clarke (9A* A).

1. Results Day

Pictured at Ballyclare High School on GCSE results day 2017 are Andrew Farquhar (8A* 3A), Callum Blair (9A*, A), and Adam Clarke (9A* A). Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Pictured on GCSE results day 2012 are Monkstown Community High School pupils Peter Hamilton (3 As, 3 Bs and 2 Cs) and Lisa Lowry (2 As,4 Bs and 3 Cs). INNT 35-013-PSB

2. Results Day

Pictured on GCSE results day 2012 are Monkstown Community High School pupils Peter Hamilton (3 As, 3 Bs and 2 Cs) and Lisa Lowry (2 As,4 Bs and 3 Cs). INNT 35-013-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Glenn Cunningham and Stephanie Hill from Monkstown Community High School pictured after receiving their GCSE results in 2012. INNT 35-015-PSB

3. Results Day

Glenn Cunningham and Stephanie Hill from Monkstown Community High School pictured after receiving their GCSE results in 2012. INNT 35-015-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Edmund Rice College students Caoimhin Osborne, Paul Hamilton and Dihay Lungsod picking up their GCSE results in 2013. INNT 35-005-PSB

4. Results Day

Edmund Rice College students Caoimhin Osborne, Paul Hamilton and Dihay Lungsod picking up their GCSE results in 2013. INNT 35-005-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

