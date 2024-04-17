NOSTALGIA: Back to the Noughties for Dominican College formal memories

You just can’t get enough of these memories of school formals from the Noughties!
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2024, 14:18 BST

The comments on our social media posts about the photos are hilarious so, here’s another look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

This time, it’s the turn of Dominican College in Portstewart and their school formals from 2009 and 2010.

Recognise anyone? Get tagging...

=Chris Owen one of the organisers pictured with friends at the table Photo: NI WORLD

Karen Carton, Maeve McWilliams, Allison McClelland, Zoe Shaw, Ruth Fleming, Kalinka Dillenburger-Keenan pictured with a picture of their friend who has emigrated to Canada. Photo: NI WORLD

Sarah, Meghan and friends pictured at the formal Photo: NI WORLD

Colin McCarron, Chris Logan, Jodi McCurday, Peter McGuinness, Alan McGrilis pictured at the Dominican formal in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD

