You have really been enjoying our trawls through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
We have been featuring school formals from the Noughties – and now it’s the turn of former pupils of Ballycastle High School.
Recognise anyone – get tagging!
Naomi McCaw, Kirsty Morrison, Clare Wilson and Courtney Logan pictured at Ballycastle High School formal held at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD
Paddy McQuiston, Jolene Simpson, John McClernon and Ashleigh Dempster, pupils of Ballycastle High School pictured at a Formal held at The Royal Court in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
Claire Cusack and Adam Watt about to leave for the Ballycastle High School formal at the Rosspark Hotel. Photo: GARY JACKSON
Stacey Crown and Joanne McIntyre pictured at Ballycastle High School formal held at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD