You have really been enjoying our trawls through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

We have been featuring school formals from the Noughties – and now it’s the turn of former pupils of Ballycastle High School.

Recognise anyone – get tagging!

Naomi McCaw, Kirsty Morrison, Clare Wilson and Courtney Logan pictured at Ballycastle High School formal held at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush in 2009

Paddy McQuiston, Jolene Simpson, John McClernon and Ashleigh Dempster, pupils of Ballycastle High School pictured at a Formal held at The Royal Court in 2009.

Claire Cusack and Adam Watt about to leave for the Ballycastle High School formal at the Rosspark Hotel.

Stacey Crown and Joanne McIntyre pictured at Ballycastle High School formal held at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush in 2009

