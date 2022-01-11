GIRL POWER.. Alan and Ruby Peacock pictured with Amy Gibson ( Most Improved Player), Lauren Wade (Players' Player of the Year) and Zoe Campbell ( Player of the Year) from the Bertie Peacock Youths girls team. Also included in the photograph is Reeves Doherty from West Bann Coleraine Supporters Club. Cr22-321(s)
NOSTALGIA: Bertie Peacock Youths

Take a walk down memory lane with us as we look through the photo archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 6:05 am

This week we look back to 2006 and 2007 and busy times for the players of Bertie Peacock Youths in Coleraine.

Recognise anyone?

PROUD AS A PEACOCK....Molly Henderson shows off her medal at the Bertie Peacock Youths awards night held at Killowen Primary School last Friday. Cr22-324(s)

SO PROUD... Jimmy McGonigle with grandsons Kyle and Shane at the Bertie Peacock Youths awards night at Killowen Primary School. Cr22-327(s)

ALL SMILES....Glen Law pictured with the cup and medal which the Bertie Peacock Youths under 11's won at a tournament in Larne on Saturday. CR27-359(s)

The Bertie Peacock Youth F.C. side pictured at the inaugural kick-off of the North West Youth League Under-9's competition at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday morning. LS43-146KM

