NOSTALGIA: Bertie Peacock Youths

This week we look back to 2006 and 2007 and busy times for the players of Bertie Peacock Youths in Coleraine.
1.
PROUD AS A PEACOCK....Molly Henderson shows off her medal at the Bertie Peacock Youths awards night held at Killowen Primary School last Friday. Cr22-324(s)
2.
SO PROUD... Jimmy McGonigle with grandsons Kyle and Shane at the Bertie Peacock Youths awards night at Killowen Primary School. Cr22-327(s)
3.
ALL SMILES....Glen Law pictured with the cup and medal which the Bertie Peacock Youths under 11's won at a tournament in Larne on Saturday. CR27-359(s)
4.
The Bertie Peacock Youth F.C. side pictured at the inaugural kick-off of the North West Youth League Under-9's competition at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday morning. LS43-146KM