NOSTALGIA: Can you name this north coast school and its hockey players?
Coleraine and Ballymoney Times readers – we need your help!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bangor man Robert Sinclair has contacted us with an old school photograph of his mother, Lorna Harcourt.
Robert says the photograph is from a school either in Coleraine or Ballymoney – he’s not certain which as his mother lived in both.
The line-up of hockey players was taken in the 1950s, and that’s as much as Robert knows about the picture. And that’s where you come in – can anyone help Robert to put names to these faces?