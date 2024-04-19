Robert says the photograph is from a school either in Coleraine or Ballymoney – he’s not certain which as his mother lived in both.

The line-up of hockey players was taken in the 1950s, and that’s as much as Robert knows about the picture. And that’s where you come in – can anyone help Robert to put names to these faces?