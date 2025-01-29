Nostalgia: Celebrating the Chinese New Year in Coleraine and Ballymoney

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:47 BST
Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.

Marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring, this festival takes place from Chinese New Year's Eve (the evening preceding the first day of the year) to the Lantern Festival, held on the 15th day of the year. The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February.

Here we look back at some celebrations in Coleraine and Ballymoney from years gone by...

Pupils from Eden PS enjoy the Chinese New Year at the Golden Dragon Restaurant in Coleraine back in 2010.

1. NOSTALGIA

Pupils from Eden PS enjoy the Chinese New Year at the Golden Dragon Restaurant in Coleraine back in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Debbie Cheuk and pupils from Eden PS hold the Chinese New Year banner at the Golden Dragon Restaurant in 2010. Included are Kirsten Moore, Thomas Kirkpatrick, Lewis Mornin, Jenna Halliday and Daniel Strong.

2. RETRO

Debbie Cheuk and pupils from Eden PS hold the Chinese New Year banner at the Golden Dragon Restaurant in 2010. Included are Kirsten Moore, Thomas Kirkpatrick, Lewis Mornin, Jenna Halliday and Daniel Strong. Photo: NI WORLD

COOL KIDS. Pictured are P7 pupils from Ballytober PS who made pictures of dragons to mark the Chinese New Year in 2010. The pupils also dressed up as 'Cool Dudes and Divas' in aid of UNICEF.

3. RETRO

COOL KIDS. Pictured are P7 pupils from Ballytober PS who made pictures of dragons to mark the Chinese New Year in 2010. The pupils also dressed up as 'Cool Dudes and Divas' in aid of UNICEF. Photo: NI WORLD

LOOKING GOOD. P3/4 pupils from Ballytober PS who not only made tigers to mark the Chinese New Year but also dressed up as 'Disco Dudes and Divas' for UNICEF in 2010.

4. RETRO

LOOKING GOOD. P3/4 pupils from Ballytober PS who not only made tigers to mark the Chinese New Year but also dressed up as 'Disco Dudes and Divas' for UNICEF in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice