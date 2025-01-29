Marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring, this festival takes place from Chinese New Year's Eve (the evening preceding the first day of the year) to the Lantern Festival, held on the 15th day of the year. The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February.
Here we look back at some celebrations in Coleraine and Ballymoney from years gone by...
Pupils from Eden PS enjoy the Chinese New Year at the Golden Dragon Restaurant in Coleraine back in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
Debbie Cheuk and pupils from Eden PS hold the Chinese New Year banner at the Golden Dragon Restaurant in 2010. Included are Kirsten Moore, Thomas Kirkpatrick, Lewis Mornin, Jenna Halliday and Daniel Strong. Photo: NI WORLD
COOL KIDS. Pictured are P7 pupils from Ballytober PS who made pictures of dragons to mark the Chinese New Year in 2010. The pupils also dressed up as 'Cool Dudes and Divas' in aid of UNICEF. Photo: NI WORLD
LOOKING GOOD. P3/4 pupils from Ballytober PS who not only made tigers to mark the Chinese New Year but also dressed up as 'Disco Dudes and Divas' for UNICEF in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
