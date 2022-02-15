NOSTALGIA: Charity darts night in Portstewart

Back in 2007, a charity darts night was held in Portstewart Football Club.
1.
The Fairley's team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, Davy Toner, Kevin Scanlon, Davy Ramage and Barry McLaughlin. CR2-150PL
2.
The 3 Amigo's team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, Robert Duncan and Raymond Watt. CR2-151PL
3.
The Villa team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, Geoff Watt, Davy Glenn, and Davy Morrow, event organiser. CR2-152PL
4.
The Scott's Ladies team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, Amanda McLaughlin, Sue McCready and Linda Calvin. CR2-153PL