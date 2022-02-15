The Tom, Dick and Harry team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, William Hill, Alastair Watt, Chris McVicker and Brian McGinn. CR2-149PL
NOSTALGIA: Charity darts night in Portstewart

Here we take another look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:50 am

Back in 2007, a charity darts night was held in Portstewart Football Club.

Do you recognise anyone?

The Fairley's team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, Davy Toner, Kevin Scanlon, Davy Ramage and Barry McLaughlin. CR2-150PL

The 3 Amigo's team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, Robert Duncan and Raymond Watt. CR2-151PL

The Villa team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, Geoff Watt, Davy Glenn, and Davy Morrow, event organiser. CR2-152PL

The Scott's Ladies team who played during the charity darts night at Portstewart Football Club. From left, Amanda McLaughlin, Sue McCready and Linda Calvin. CR2-153PL

