Nostalgia: Christmas in Garvagh

As the festive season approaches we take a look back into our archives at some seasonal photographs.

By Una Culkin
7 hours ago

This week, we look back at the Christmas lights switch-on events in Garvagh.

Recognise anyone?

1. SNOW JOKE

Barry, Annie and Louise pictured with a snowman in Garvagh during the Christmas lights switch on

2. THE BIG SWITCH ON

Charlene Anderson, Chloe Moore, Elizabeth and Alisha Flanaghan, Rachael McQuillan and Rebecca Steele enjoying the fun at the switch on of the Christmas lights in Garvagh

3. SANTA'S COMING

Linda Smyth and Rhianna McAuley watch the switch on of the Christmas lights in Garvagh back in 2008

4. ROUND OF APPLAUSE

The crowd at the switch on of the Christmas Lights in Garvagh in 2007

