The festive events enjoyed various parades, visitors and performers but each one always features the main man – Santa Claus!
See if you can recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
HAT'S GREAT...Taylor, Carly and Andrew having fun during the switchING on of the Christmas Lights in Coleraine in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
SMILING FACES....Keva and Shea Campbell enjoying Coleraine’s Christmas Light Switch On in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
SIGN HERE...Eoghan Quigg signing autographs, at the turning on of the Christmas tree lights at Coleraine Diamond Centre, in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
REILLY GOOD FUN...The Reilly Family enjoying Coleraine’s Christmas Light Switch On in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD
