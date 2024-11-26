NOSTALGIA: Christmas lights switch-on events from around the Borough

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:40 BST
With the towns of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough lighting up for Christmas 2024, we took a look through our photographic archives at some events in the past.

The festive events enjoyed various parades, visitors and performers but each one always features the main man – Santa Claus!

See if you can recognise anyone...

HAT'S GREAT...Taylor, Carly and Andrew having fun during the switchING on of the Christmas Lights in Coleraine in 2010.

SMILING FACES....Keva and Shea Campbell enjoying Coleraine’s Christmas Light Switch On in 2009.

SIGN HERE...Eoghan Quigg signing autographs, at the turning on of the Christmas tree lights at Coleraine Diamond Centre, in 2009.

REILLY GOOD FUN...The Reilly Family enjoying Coleraine’s Christmas Light Switch On in 2009

