Nostalgia: Christmas lights switch on in Portstewart

As the Christmas lights are being switched on all over the Borough, we decided to take a look through the archives at ‘light up’ events in the past.

By Una Culkin
4 hours ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 10:17am

Here we look back to 2008, 2009 and 2010 and the nights when the Christmas lights were switched on in Portstewart.

There was lots of excitement as the children waited for Santa Claus to come to town and get Christmas started!

See if you recognise anyone in this festive gallery of photographs?

1. PAINT THEY GREAT

Grace and Maria show their painted faces during the switch on of the Christmas Lights in Portstewart in 2010

2. HURRY UP SANTA

Ewan Hutchinson waits for Santa at the switch on of the Christmas Lights in Portstewart back in 2010

3. CHEER WE GO

Happy children at Santa's visit to switch on the Christmas lights in Portstewart in 2008

4. CHRISTMAS WISH LIST

This little girl meets Santa during the switch on of the Christmas Lights in Portstewart in 2009

