Nostalgia: Christmas lights switch on in Portstewart
As the Christmas lights are being switched on all over the Borough, we decided to take a look through the archives at ‘light up’ events in the past.
By Una Culkin
4 hours ago
Updated
30th Nov 2022, 10:17am
Here we look back to 2008, 2009 and 2010 and the nights when the Christmas lights were switched on in Portstewart.
There was lots of excitement as the children waited for Santa Claus to come to town and get Christmas started!
See if you recognise anyone in this festive gallery of photographs?
Page 1 of 3