NOSTALGIA: Claire McDowell dancers in action

This week we look back to 2008 and 2009 and the dancers from the Claire McDowell School of Irish Dancing.
The Claire McDowell School of Dancing who performed during the Zomba Concert at Portrush Town Hall in March 2009
Children from the Claire McDowell School of Dancing who took part in the talent competition at St. Patrick's Parish Church, Ballymoney in May 2009
JIG OF DELIGHT. Kerry Laverty, who came 1st in the Slip Jig at the Claire McDowell Dancing Festival in October 2008
Dancers from the Claire McDowell School of Irish Dancing, who received medals at their Festival in October 2008. They are, from left, Caitlin, Kirsty, Niamh and Lauren