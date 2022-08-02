NOSTALGIA: Claire McDowell dancers in action

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back into the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 6:07 am

This week we look back to 2008 and 2009 and the dancers from the Claire McDowell School of Irish Dancing.

Recognise anyone?

1.

The Claire McDowell School of Dancing who performed during the Zomba Concert at Portrush Town Hall in March 2009

2.

Children from the Claire McDowell School of Dancing who took part in the talent competition at St. Patrick's Parish Church, Ballymoney in May 2009

3.

JIG OF DELIGHT. Kerry Laverty, who came 1st in the Slip Jig at the Claire McDowell Dancing Festival in October 2008

4.

Dancers from the Claire McDowell School of Irish Dancing, who received medals at their Festival in October 2008. They are, from left, Caitlin, Kirsty, Niamh and Lauren

