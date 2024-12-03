Here we look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some Christmas events from the Noughties.
See if you can recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
COW'S ABOUT THAT. Pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney, pictured dressed up as pirates, cow and chicken for their Christmas Concert, 'From Ballymuck to Broadway' in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
CHRISTMAS TIME...Troy, Aoife, Caitlin, Daire, Rebekah and other pupils at St Patrick's Primary School in Portrush getting ready to go on stage for their Christmas concert in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Mrs Roisin Turner (left) and Miss Wenda Taggart (right) with the pupils from reception and P1 in St Patrick's Primary School in Portrush before their Christmas concert in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Peter Maxwell from Ballymoney as the “snowman” in the Compass Drama performance of “Frosty the Snowman” at the Mencap Rocks Christmas concert in 2006. Photo: NI WORLD