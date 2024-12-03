NOSTALGIA: Coleraine and Ballymoney Christmas events from our archives 2006 - 2010

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Christmas concerts, nativity plays, Christmas tree light switch-ons, parties and works nights out – they are all part and parcel of the festive season.

Here we look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some Christmas events from the Noughties.

See if you can recognise anyone...

COW'S ABOUT THAT. Pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney, pictured dressed up as pirates, cow and chicken for their Christmas Concert, 'From Ballymuck to Broadway' in 2010.

1. RETRO

COW'S ABOUT THAT. Pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney, pictured dressed up as pirates, cow and chicken for their Christmas Concert, 'From Ballymuck to Broadway' in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

CHRISTMAS TIME...Troy, Aoife, Caitlin, Daire, Rebekah and other pupils at St Patrick's Primary School in Portrush getting ready to go on stage for their Christmas concert in 2009.

2. RETRO

CHRISTMAS TIME...Troy, Aoife, Caitlin, Daire, Rebekah and other pupils at St Patrick's Primary School in Portrush getting ready to go on stage for their Christmas concert in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Mrs Roisin Turner (left) and Miss Wenda Taggart (right) with the pupils from reception and P1 in St Patrick's Primary School in Portrush before their Christmas concert in 2009.

3. RETRO

Mrs Roisin Turner (left) and Miss Wenda Taggart (right) with the pupils from reception and P1 in St Patrick's Primary School in Portrush before their Christmas concert in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Peter Maxwell from Ballymoney as the “snowman” in the Compass Drama performance of “Frosty the Snowman” at the Mencap Rocks Christmas concert in 2006.

4. RETRO

Peter Maxwell from Ballymoney as the “snowman” in the Compass Drama performance of “Frosty the Snowman” at the Mencap Rocks Christmas concert in 2006. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice