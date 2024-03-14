NOSTALGIA: Coleraine College students enjoy school formals in the Noughties

It was the highlight of the academic year social calendar – the school formal!
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:52 GMT

Months of planning went into the big night: dresses, suits, matching ties, spray tans, hair styles, everything was planned and discussed in detail.

Here we look back at the students of Coleraine College enjoying the school formals during the Noughties.

These boys had a great night at the Coleraine College Formal in 2009

1. RETRO

These boys had a great night at the Coleraine College Formal in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD

Coleraine College principal in 2008 David Granger pictured with students at the formal Emma Nethery, Kylie McNeill, Julie Downes Mark Nathan and Sarah Thompson

2. RETRO

Coleraine College principal in 2008 David Granger pictured with students at the formal Emma Nethery, Kylie McNeill, Julie Downes Mark Nathan and Sarah Thompson Photo: NI WORLD

Mr. Laverty, principal in 2009, and Madame Skobel, vice-principal, pictured with Carly Law, Nicola Tanner and Megan Wright at the Coleraine College Formal.

3. RETRO

Mr. Laverty, principal in 2009, and Madame Skobel, vice-principal, pictured with Carly Law, Nicola Tanner and Megan Wright at the Coleraine College Formal. Photo: NI WORLD

Erin Cochrane, Carly Law, Kelly Beech, and Natalie McPeak pictured at the Coleraine College Formal in 2009

4. RETRO

Erin Cochrane, Carly Law, Kelly Beech, and Natalie McPeak pictured at the Coleraine College Formal in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Nostalgia