Months of planning went into the big night: dresses, suits, matching ties, spray tans, hair styles, everything was planned and discussed in detail.
Here we look back at the students of Coleraine College enjoying the school formals during the Noughties.
1. RETRO
These boys had a great night at the Coleraine College Formal in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Coleraine College principal in 2008 David Granger pictured with students at the formal Emma Nethery, Kylie McNeill, Julie Downes Mark Nathan and Sarah Thompson Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Mr. Laverty, principal in 2009, and Madame Skobel, vice-principal, pictured with Carly Law, Nicola Tanner and Megan Wright at the Coleraine College Formal. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Erin Cochrane, Carly Law, Kelly Beech, and Natalie McPeak pictured at the Coleraine College Formal in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD