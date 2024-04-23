NOSTALGIA: Cross and Passion College Ballycastle put on the style at school formals in the Noughties

Ballycastle folk, stand by!
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:26 BST

If you were a pupil of Cross and Passion College in the Noughties and you attended one of the school formals – take a look!

We have taken a look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times and found formal photos from 2006 and 2007.

See if you can recognise anyone and get tagging!

Paul McLister and friends just before leaving for Cross and Passion formal back in 2006

1. RETRO

Paul McLister and friends just before leaving for Cross and Passion formal back in 2006 Photo: NI WORLD

All smiles for the camera as these Cross and Passion pupils get ready for their annual school formal in 2006

2. RETRO

All smiles for the camera as these Cross and Passion pupils get ready for their annual school formal in 2006 Photo: NI WORLD

Cross and Passion pupils pictured in the Marine Hotel just before heading off to their formal in 2006

3. RETRO

Cross and Passion pupils pictured in the Marine Hotel just before heading off to their formal in 2006 Photo: NI WORLD

All smiles for the camera at their Cross and Passion formal in 2006

4. RETRO

All smiles for the camera at their Cross and Passion formal in 2006 Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaColeraine