Sherwood originally opened in 1966 as Brunswick Corporation and was later known as Argyle Medical Industries, producing disposable medical equipment, such as syringes and catheters.

At its peak, it employed over 250 people and gained international recognition, including a Queen’s Award to Industry in 1972. The factory played a vital role in humanitarian aid, sending hundreds of thousands of syringes abroad during global health crises, including cholera outbreaks and earthquake relief efforts.

But Sherwood was more than a workplace – it was a community. From football leagues and charity fundraisers to the popular Miss Sherwood beauty contests, the factory was a hub of social life in Ballymoney for over four decades. The factory closed in 2007, with Happy Days Community Childcare now located on its site.

The museum team hopes to capture these memories and share the local stories behind the industry.

Anyone with any memories or memorabilia is asked to please contact the museum at [email protected] or via their Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services Facebook page.

1 . RETRO Ballymoney Museum is appealing for photos, memorabilia, and personal stories from anyone who worked at or had connections to the factory. Photo: BALLYMONEY MUSEUM

