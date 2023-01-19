Register
Nostalgia - down memory lane at Ballymoney Rugby Club with Finvoy folk

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
6 hours ago

Here we look back to 2010 and pay a visit to Ballymoney Rugby Club where a table quiz was held for the good folk of Finvoy.

And we also feature a fun night organised by Finvoy Young Farmers’ Club.

Recognise anyone?

1. Down memory lane at Ballymoney Rugby Club

Carla Davis, Christina Bellingham and Rachel Davis enjoying the Finvoy table quiz held at Ballymoney Rugby Club back in 2010

Photo: Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley

2. Down memory lane at Ballymoney Rugby Club

Some of those who attended the Finvoy table quiz held at Ballymoney Rugby Club back in 2010

Photo: Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley

3. Down memory lane at Ballymoney Rugby Club

Pictured at the Finvoy table quiz held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2010

Photo: Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley

4. Down memory lane at Ballymoney Rugby Club

Pictured at the Finvoy table quiz held at Ballymoney Rugby Club back in 2010

Photo: Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley

