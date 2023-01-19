Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
Here we look back to 2010 and pay a visit to Ballymoney Rugby Club where a table quiz was held for the good folk of Finvoy.
And we also feature a fun night organised by Finvoy Young Farmers’ Club.
1. Down memory lane at Ballymoney Rugby Club
Carla Davis, Christina Bellingham and Rachel Davis enjoying the Finvoy table quiz held at Ballymoney Rugby Club back in 2010
Photo: Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley
Some of those who attended the Finvoy table quiz held at Ballymoney Rugby Club back in 2010
Photo: Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley
Pictured at the Finvoy table quiz held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2010
Photo: Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley
Pictured at the Finvoy table quiz held at Ballymoney Rugby Club back in 2010
Photo: Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley