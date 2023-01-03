Take a walk down memory lane with us as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
This week we go back to 2007, 2010 and 2011 and memories of Coleraine Provincial Players as they rehearsed for their pantomimes Snow White, Treasure Island and Aladdin.
See how many faces you recognise...
Old hands on stage with the Provincial Players are Joanne McGillan and Johnny Johnston pictured in 2007 rehearsing for Snow White
Angela Kearns (Snow White) and Zara Levear (Fairy Queen) and the dwarfs pictured with Carol Campbell, hotel manageress, of The Lodge Hotel one of the sponsors of the Provincial Players Snow White pictured in 2007
The junior cast of the Provincial Players' production of Snow White in 2007
4. Nostalgia
The fairy troupe of the Provincial Players who entertained the residents of Killowen House back in 2010
