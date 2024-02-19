Register
Nostalgia: Down memory lane at Dalriada School formals

Our last Nostalgia story took a look back at school formals and created quite a stir with former pupils of Our Lady of Lourdes School and Ballymoney High School!
Whether it was the outfits, the hair styles or just remembering old friends, we loved seeing your comments and reminiscences.

SO...if you were a pupil at another Ballymoney school back in the Noughties, don’t think you’re escaping for here we look back at Dalriada school formals from 2008 – 2010.

See who you can spot...

Pictured at the Dalriada School Formal in 2009 at the Royal Court Hotel are these five students.

Pictured at the Dalriada School Formal in 2009 at the Royal Court Hotel are these five students. Photo: NI WORLD

Megan Henry, Heather Kyle and Hannah McConaghie, who attended the Dalriada Formal in 2008.

Megan Henry, Heather Kyle and Hannah McConaghie, who attended the Dalriada Formal in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

These young gentlemen and ladies were pictured at the Dalriada Formal in 2008 at the Royal Court in Portrush.

These young gentlemen and ladies were pictured at the Dalriada Formal in 2008 at the Royal Court in Portrush. Photo: NI WORLD

These young ladies were only too happy to line-up for our lensman at the Dalriada Formal in 2008.

These young ladies were only too happy to line-up for our lensman at the Dalriada Formal in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

