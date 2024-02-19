Whether it was the outfits, the hair styles or just remembering old friends, we loved seeing your comments and reminiscences.

SO...if you were a pupil at another Ballymoney school back in the Noughties, don’t think you’re escaping for here we look back at Dalriada school formals from 2008 – 2010.

See who you can spot...

1 . RETRO Pictured at the Dalriada School Formal in 2009 at the Royal Court Hotel are these five students. Photo: NI WORLD

2 . RETRO Megan Henry, Heather Kyle and Hannah McConaghie, who attended the Dalriada Formal in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

3 . RETRO These young gentlemen and ladies were pictured at the Dalriada Formal in 2008 at the Royal Court in Portrush. Photo: NI WORLD