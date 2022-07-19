Loading...

Nostalgia: down memory lane at Leaney PS

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 6:54 am

This week we look back to 2010 and events at Leaney Primary School in Ballymoney.

Recognise anyone?

1.

It looks like these pupils are getting a ticking off from their Headmistress in a scene from the Leaney PS's Christmas play entitled: 'Christmas with the Aliens' in December 2010

2.

Pupils from the Leaney PS pictured during their Mad Hair Day in September 2010

3.

Pictured are Foundation & Key Stage 1 pupils at the Leaney PS, dressed up their Nativity scene in the school's production of 'Christmas with the Aliens' in December 2010

4.

Pictured are the main characters in the Leaney PS's Foundation & KS1's production of 'Christmas with the Aliens' back in December 2010

