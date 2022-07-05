Loading...

Nostalgia - down memory lane at St Brigid’s

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 6:36 am

This week we look back to the early 2000s and life at St Brigid’s Primary School in Ballymoney.

Recognise anyone?

1.

CUPS OF CHEER. Pictured on Wednesday are pupils from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney along with the Christie Ring and Ulster Championship cups won by Antrim.BM46-008SC.

2.

TO THE FOUR. Ray O'Brien (2nd right), who has retired from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney, pictured at a function held on his behalf on Friday night at Drumadoon House along with Gerry Doran, (Chair of Board of Governors), George McVeigh, (Principal of neighbouring Model PS) and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Harry Connolly.BM26-094SC.

3.

IN THE PAST. Ray O'Brien, pictured on Friday night along with Nuala Doran, (PTA) and staff from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney at a function on Friday night to mark Mr O'Brien's retirement after 21yrs.BM26-095SC.

4.

Pupils from St. Brigid's PS (Ballymoney) with a selection of their shoe boxes for the Road of Hope charity. BM48-601AC

