Nostalgia - down memory lane at St Brigid’s

2.

TO THE FOUR. Ray O'Brien (2nd right), who has retired from St Brigid's PS Ballymoney, pictured at a function held on his behalf on Friday night at Drumadoon House along with Gerry Doran, (Chair of Board of Governors), George McVeigh, (Principal of neighbouring Model PS) and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Harry Connolly.BM26-094SC.