Nostalgia - Dunaghy FC memories

This week we look back to 2007 and events in the calendar for Dunaghy Football Club.
Ian Parkhill pictured with his awards at Dunaghy FC dinner. The Dunaghy 1sts player recieved Managers Player of the Year, Players Player of the Year, Referee's Player of the Year and Top Goal Scorer. Included in the picture is special guest Steven Carson, Raymond Parkhill and Arnie Blair.BM25-108JC
Dunaghy Reserves player Paul Mooney recieves his award for Players Player of the Year at their annual dinner. Included in the picture is Special Guest Steven Carson and Manager Billy Hutchinson.BM25-109JC
Dunaghy Reserves player Johnny McCullogh recieves his award for Managers Player of the Year at their annual dinner. Included in the picture is Special Guest Steven Carson and Manager Billy Hutchinson.BM25-110JC
Steven Carson presents Jenny Morrow a boquet of flowers for all her support for Dunaghy FC throughout the year.BM25-112JC