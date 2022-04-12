Loading...
Members of Dunaghy FC pictured with a sponsorship board from A&A Joinery at Dunaghy last Saturday. Included in the picture are Derek Parkhill, Charlie Quinn and Richard McVicker.BM46-243JC
Nostalgia - Dunaghy FC memories

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 6:28 am

This week we look back to 2007 and events in the calendar for Dunaghy Football Club.

Recognise anyone?

1.

Ian Parkhill pictured with his awards at Dunaghy FC dinner. The Dunaghy 1sts player recieved Managers Player of the Year, Players Player of the Year, Referee's Player of the Year and Top Goal Scorer. Included in the picture is special guest Steven Carson, Raymond Parkhill and Arnie Blair.BM25-108JC

2.

Dunaghy Reserves player Paul Mooney recieves his award for Players Player of the Year at their annual dinner. Included in the picture is Special Guest Steven Carson and Manager Billy Hutchinson.BM25-109JC

3.

Dunaghy Reserves player Johnny McCullogh recieves his award for Managers Player of the Year at their annual dinner. Included in the picture is Special Guest Steven Carson and Manager Billy Hutchinson.BM25-110JC

4.

Steven Carson presents Jenny Morrow a boquet of flowers for all her support for Dunaghy FC throughout the year.BM25-112JC

Coleraine
