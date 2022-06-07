Nostalgia: Dunluce church hall memories

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 9:35 am
FASHION. Models take to the stage during a Fashion Show, held at Dunluce Church Hall on Wednesday night in aid of the Church Youth Club.BM19-027SC.
This week we look back to 2010 and diary dates in the calendar of Dunluce church hall.
Recognise anyone?
INFORM. Claire Bleakley, who acted as Compere during 'An Evening of Fashion' at Dunluce Church Hall on Wednesday night in aid of the Youth Club.BM19-028SC.
ROXY GIRLS. Models Katie Steele and Alex Montgomery, who took part in an Evening of Fashion at Dunluce Church Hall on Wednesday night.BM19-029SC.
CATWALK GIRLS. Pictured from left clockwise are models, Claire Cochrane, Megan Creith, Hannah Kane and Caroline Getty, who took to the stage during an Evening of Fashion at Dunluce Church Hall on Wednesday night to raise funds for the Church Youth Club.BM19-030SC.
MEN ONLY. From left, Stephen Black, Andrew Kane and Terence McLaughlin, who took to the catwalk during an Evening of Fashion at Dunluce Church Hall on Wednesday night.BM19-031SC.
COOL KIDS. Pictured are young models, who took part in an Evening of Fashion at Dunluce Church Hall on Wednesday night.BM19-032SC.
ANYONE FOR TEA? Eleanor Kane, Wendy McIlroy and Amy McAuley, who helped serve up some tea and tasty treats at an Evening of Fashion, held at Dunluce Church Hall on Wednesday night to raise funds for the Church Youth Club.BM19-033SC.