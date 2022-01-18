NOSTALGIA: Eoghan Rua celebration dinner

Here we feature a club dinner held by Eoghan Rua GAA.
Recognise anyone?
GREAT NIGHT...Derry County Camogie captain Claire Doherty and fellow guests pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel. CR49-363KM
GREAT OCCASION...Guests pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel. CR49-364KM
MEET THE GIRLS...Pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel are, standing, Claire McDonald, Niamh Mullan, Roma McDonald. Seated, Paula Jones, Brenda Donaghy, Maeve Dillan, Orla Mullan. CR49-365KM
GOOD CRAIC...Sharon Mullan, Valerie, Billy, and Mark Leonard pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel. CR49-366KM
GOOD COMPANY...Gerry Lynch, Peter White, Sinead White, Joanne Lynch and Eoin Mullan pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel. CR49-367KM
DINNER TIME...Members and guests pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel. CR49-368KM
CELEBRATION...Paul Cunning Pat Byrne, Patsy Trolan and Paul Boyle pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel. CR49-369KM
CHEERS...Brendan McLernon, Finnoula Boyle, Mary Trolan, Terese Byrne and Mary McTaggart pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel. CR49-370KM
NIGHT TO REMEMBER...Sean McGoldrick's table pictured during the Owen Roe Dinner at the Royal Court Hotel. CR49-371KM