The Coleraine supporters team pictured during the NI Supporters Five-A-Sides at Portstewart FC on Sunday. CR36-PL
NOSTALGIA: Five-a-sides at Portstewart

This week we look back to 2010 in the photo archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 6:57 am

Do you recognise any of these faces enjoying the Northern Ireland Supporters’ Five-A-Sides tournament at Portstewart FC?

1.

The Portstewart supporters team pictured during the NI Supporters Five-A-Sides at Portstewart FC on Sunday. CR36-PL

2.

The North Coast supporters team pictured during the NI Supporters Five-A-Sides at Portstewart FC on Sunday. CR36-PL

3.

Supporters enjoying the craic at the NI Supporters Five-A-Sides at Portstewart FC on Sunday. CR36-PL

4.

Sammy and friends enjoying the NI Supporters Five-A-Sides at Portstewart FC on Sunday. CR36-PL

