ALL NEW...The newly elected committee of the Garvagh and Kilrea District Coleraine Supporters Club, pictured after their AGM in the Brown Trout on Thursday, included is Vice Chairman of Coleraine FC, Raymond Kirk, who chaired the meeting. CR40-159pl

Nostalgia: Garvagh and Kilrea Supporters’ Club

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 6:21 am

This week we look back to 2007 and events in the diary of the Garvagh and Kilrea District Coleraine Supporters’ Club.

Recognise anyone?

1.

MAIN MAN...Ryan McLaughlin is presented with the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Supporters' Club Player of the Month award for August by sponsor Wilbert Marshall.CR39-314s

2.

WARM GESTURE...Alan Lindsay of Lindsay's Protective Clothing and Footwear, Coleraine presents coats to Coleraine FC programme sellers Tommy Reid and Robbie Campbell. Also included is Hunter McClelland of the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Supporters' Club who produces the match day programme.CR13-308s

3.

TOP MAN...Tommy McCallion is presented with the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters' Club Player of the Month for November by Gareth Ewart.CR51-266s

4.

CHEQUE THIS...Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters' Club Treasurer Sammy Stevenson presents a cheque to Coleraine Chief Executive, John Mairs.CR51-265s

