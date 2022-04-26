Nostalgia: Garvagh and Kilrea Supporters’ Club

This week we look back to 2007 and events in the diary of the Garvagh and Kilrea District Coleraine Supporters’ Club.
MAIN MAN...Ryan McLaughlin is presented with the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Supporters' Club Player of the Month award for August by sponsor Wilbert Marshall.CR39-314s
WARM GESTURE...Alan Lindsay of Lindsay's Protective Clothing and Footwear, Coleraine presents coats to Coleraine FC programme sellers Tommy Reid and Robbie Campbell. Also included is Hunter McClelland of the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Supporters' Club who produces the match day programme.CR13-308s
TOP MAN...Tommy McCallion is presented with the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters' Club Player of the Month for November by Gareth Ewart.CR51-266s
CHEQUE THIS...Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters' Club Treasurer Sammy Stevenson presents a cheque to Coleraine Chief Executive, John Mairs.CR51-265s