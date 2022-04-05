Loading...
Glebe Rangers Reserves football team who defeated 14th Newtownabbey Old Boys in the final of the Linda Welshman Memorial Cup played at Allen Park, Antrim. BM16-012JM.
Glebe Rangers Reserves football team who defeated 14th Newtownabbey Old Boys in the final of the Linda Welshman Memorial Cup played at Allen Park, Antrim. BM16-012JM.

Nostalgia: Glebe Rangers FC

We look back to 2007 this week in the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Times Reporter
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:35 am

Here we look at some of the highlights of the year for Glebe Rangers FC.

Recognise anyone?

Read more:

Nights out at Ballymoney Utd

1.

Glebe Rangers Reserves celebrate winning the Linda Welshman Memorial Cup. BM16-019JM.

Photo Sales

2.

Anthony Kelly of AK Plastering, Balnamore, handing over a sponsorship cheque to Noel Anderson of Glebe Rangers under-14 team at Megaw Park last Thursday night. Also included is Tony Kelly and Jeremy McDowell.BM39-108JC.

Photo Sales

3.

IT'S A DATE. Pictured on Saturday launching the Glebe Rangers FC 2008 calander are Supporters Club members, Andrew Hogg, Diane Morrow, Lucinda Hogg and Sammy McClements.BM45-062SC.

Photo Sales

4.

Pictured at a strip presentation sponsored by the Manor Hotel to Glebe Rangers U'17. Included in the picture are members of Glebe Rangers Supporters Club Lisa Marie Morrison, Kellyanne Allen, Hayley Allen and players Adrian McCook, Warren Morrison and Ryan Gurney.BM49-112JC

Photo Sales
NostalgiaColeraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 2