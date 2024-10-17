The Halloween holidays are HUGE now with lots us dressing up, going ‘trick or treating’, attending fireworks displays and even decorating our houses!
We took a look back through the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archives at Halloween happenings in Ballycastle from the past.
See if you can spot any spookily familiar faces...
1. RETRO
Four children of Ballycastle Scouts pictured at their Halloween Party IN 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Pupils from Barnish PS pictured at a Halloween Mask Workshop held by Spreading Wings Community Partnership, Ballycastle in 2007. Included in this project are David Quinney Mee, Elaine Gaston, Rachel Craig, Paula O'Connor, Siobhan Kelly and Rachel Quinney Mee. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Pupils from Ballycastle Irish Language School pictured with their Halloween masks as part of a workshop held by Spreading Wings Community Group, Ballycastle, in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
All smiles for the camera as these Pupils from Ballycastle Irish Language School make Halloween masks as part of a workshop held by Spreading Wings Community Group back in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
