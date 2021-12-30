Some of the Mosside team winners of the LMA Knockout Cup pictured at the LMA presentation in the Coleraine FC Social Club on Saturday. CR29-PL
NOSTALGIA: LMA presentations at Social Club

Take a walk down memory lane as we look through our photographic archives.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 5:00 am

This time we look back to 2010 and LMA presentations at Coleraine FC Social Club.

Recognise anyone?

1.

Joey's Bar team winners of the LMA League Cup pictured at the LMA presentation in the Coleraine FC Social Club on Saturday. CR29-PL

2.

Robert Demski of the White Eagles is presented with the most sporting team award from Claire Acheson at the LMA presentation in the Coleraine FC Social Club on Saturday. Included are Tommy Doherty and Elaine Acheson. CR29-PL

3.

Claire Acheson presents a cheque to The Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle at the LMA presentation in the Coleraine FC Social Club on Saturday. Included are Tommy Doherty and Elaine Acheson. CR29-PL

4.

The Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle is presented with a cheque from Jimmy Alexander on behalf of the referees at the LMA presentation in the Coleraine FC Social Club on Saturday. Included are Tommy Doherty, David Macaulay and Claire Acheson. CR29-PL

