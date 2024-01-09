Marks & Spencer is preparing to open the doors of its brand-new foodhall on the north coast at 9am on Tuesday, January 30.
The state-of-the-art renewal store will see M&S become a flagship retailer in Coleraine’s Riverside Retail Park. The store also represents a significant investment by M&S and will create 30 new jobs.
M&S Coleraine will also offer clothing and home products via its Collect in Store service. Here we look back at a few memories of M&S during its 17 years in Coleraine’s town centre.
Looking back 17 years to the opening of M&S in the Diamond in Coleraine - Rob Rankin, manager of M&S Simply Food store in Coleraine, pictured in November 2007. Photo: NI World
Looking back at how the M&S Coleraine store in the Diamond helped the community, here's a photo from 2008 showing Rob Rankin, store manager Marks and Spencer Coleraine, who provided tea, coffee and pancakes for the Save the Children Shop Coleraine fundraising coffee morning, pictured with volunteers and customers. Included are, Paddy Shaw, Phyllis Michael, Kennith Carson, Mike Shaw, Sheila McGrath, Sammy Smyth, Lorna Dane and Martha Hourican. Photo: NI World
Linking M&S Coleraine with the community back in 2009 was Nigel Gray, M&S Area Manager, NI, with Joy Kearney, volunteer with Save the Children, Coleraine. Photo: NI World