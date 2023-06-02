Register
Nostalgia - looking back at some great nights at Bushfoot Golf Club

Here we look back on some great nights out at Bushfoot Golf Club.
By Una Culkin
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:52 BST

The clubhouse on the picturesque north coast has hosted many events down the years outside of its own golfing activities.

Take a look through these photos and see if you recognise anyone...

A 'Burns Night' was held in Bushfoot Golf Club Restaurant in 2010 and pictured on the night are these ladies and gentlemen

Joan Campbell president of Bushmills WI pictured at the 58th Annual dinner in Bushfoot Golf Club in 2010 with her committee Janice Gault Secretary Roberta McKeeman Tres Moira Johnston Louie Shields and Yvonne Boyce

Mary McCurdy receives Honorary Membership for 45 years service from President Joan Campbell as Roberta McKeeman and Janice Gault look on at the 58th annual dinner of Bushmills WI held at Bushfoot golf club in 2010

The Silly Billy team and organisers of the table quiz held at Bushfoot Golf Club in 2010 in aid of the Causeway Hospital Diabetes Children's Ward.

