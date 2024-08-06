NOSTALGIA: Looking back on the Ould Lammas Fair of years ago

If it’s August, that can mean only one thing on the north coast’s calendar of events – the Ould Lammas Fair.

Here we take a look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times to 2007 and some of the images of the Fair that year.

See if you can recognise anyone?

Traditional Irish music at the 2007 Lammas Fair

Playing the violin at the 2007 Lammas Fair.

Knights Wheelchair Basketball Team pictured at the Lammas Fair in 2007.

Alexander McAteer and Adam Mullan who donated their prize money from the Lammas Fair street entertainer competition in 2007 to Marie Curie, accepting the cheque is Helen McCambridge from Marie Curie and Una Hamill from Moyle District Council

