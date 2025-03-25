NOSTALGIA: Looking back through our photo archives of Easter fun around Causeway Coast & Glens

It’s almost Easter – a time when thousands of visitors flock to the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

And those of us who live in the area love to celebrate Easter too!

Here we take a look back through the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times photo archives for some memories of Easter fun.

See if you can recognise anyone...

Ballymoney Evergreen Club pictured with their Easter Bonnets - Georgina Wilkinson and Isabel in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

Staff and pupils at Little Friends Nursery Ballymoney enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt event in 2006. Included are Pearl Wishart, manager, Orla O'Boyle, Linda Chestnutt, Sharon Quinn and Katrina McKenna. Photo: NI WORLD

CRACKING FUN...St. Patrick's Primary School Portrush pupils Annie, Siofra, Leah, Kayleigh, Shannon and Karri having fun at the Egg Rolling event at the Causeway Bowl for Easter in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

BREAK AN EGG...St. Patrick's Primary School Portrush pupils in action at the Egg Rolling event at the Causeway Bowl for Easter in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD

