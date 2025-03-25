And those of us who live in the area love to celebrate Easter too!
Here we take a look back through the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times photo archives for some memories of Easter fun.
See if you can recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
Ballymoney Evergreen Club pictured with their Easter Bonnets - Georgina Wilkinson and Isabel in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Staff and pupils at Little Friends Nursery Ballymoney enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt event in 2006. Included are Pearl Wishart, manager, Orla O'Boyle, Linda Chestnutt, Sharon Quinn and Katrina McKenna. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
CRACKING FUN...St. Patrick's Primary School Portrush pupils Annie, Siofra, Leah, Kayleigh, Shannon and Karri having fun at the Egg Rolling event at the Causeway Bowl for Easter in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
BREAK AN EGG...St. Patrick's Primary School Portrush pupils in action at the Egg Rolling event at the Causeway Bowl for Easter in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD
