TRIO. Ballycastle McQuillans GAA held their annual presentation dinner on Saturday night at the Marine Hotel. And pictured smiling for our lensman are from left, Cathy Christie, Ann McAfee and Tracey McAfee.INBM46-10 077SC.

NOSTALGIA: Ballycastle McQuillans dinner

This week we look back in the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times from 2010.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:05 pm

Ballycastle’s McQuillans GAA club held their annual dinner presentation.

Do you recognise anyone?

Read more:

NOSTALGIA Eoghan Rua dinner

1.

GIRLS ONLY. Camogie players, Kathryn Donnelly, Shannon Connor and Orlaith McAlinden, who were pictured at the Ballycastle McQuillans GAA dinner on Saturday night.INBM46-10 078SC.

Photo Sales

2.

TO THE FOUOR. Billy Campbell (formerly from Ballycastle now residing in Leicester), pictured with his wife Sandra, sister-in-law Geraldine and brother Alex, senior team Manager at the Ballycastle McQuillans GAA dinner on Saturday night.INBM46-10 079SC.

Photo Sales

3.

JUST THE TWO OF US. Clare McLernon and Joey Scullion, who were only too happy to smile for our cameraman at the Ballycastle McQuillans GAA dinner on Saturday night at the Marine Hotel.INBM46-10 080SC.

Photo Sales

4.

CHAT. Secretary of Ballycastle McQuillans GAA, Dessie Donnelly, pictured with Fr Daly at the club's presenation dinner on Saturday night at the Marine Hotel.INBM46-10 081SC.

Photo Sales
NostalgiaColeraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 3