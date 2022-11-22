Register
Nostalgia: memories of Ballymoney Christmas lights

After the hugely successful switching-on of Ballymoney’s Christmas lights, we decided to take a look through our archives at festive events in the past.

By Una Culkin
37 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 10:36am

Here we look back to some other Christmas lights switch-on events in ‘the Toon’.

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Memories

Heather and Brooklyn from Ballycastle enjoy the switching on of Ballymoney's Christmas Lights in November 2009

2. Memories

Jack and Gavin Finney smile for the Times Photographer at the switching on of Ballymoney's Christmas Lights in November 2009

3. Memories

Children enjoying some chocolate at the switching on of Ballymoney's Christmas Lights in 2009. Included are Jake, Daniel and Sarah White and Lucy and Sharon Carmichael

4. Memories

These three little ones get their pictured took at Ballymoney Christmas lights switch on back in November 2010

