After the hugely successful switching-on of Ballymoney’s Christmas lights, we decided to take a look through our archives at festive events in the past.
Here we look back to some other Christmas lights switch-on events in ‘the Toon’.
1. Memories
Heather and Brooklyn from Ballycastle enjoy the switching on of Ballymoney's Christmas Lights in November 2009
Photo: s
2. Memories
Jack and Gavin Finney smile for the Times Photographer at the switching on of Ballymoney's Christmas Lights in November 2009
Photo: s
3. Memories
Children enjoying some chocolate at the switching on of Ballymoney's Christmas Lights in 2009. Included are Jake, Daniel and Sarah White and Lucy and Sharon Carmichael
Photo: s
4. Memories
These three little ones get their pictured took at Ballymoney Christmas lights switch on back in November 2010
Photo: John mcMullan