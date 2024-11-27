There was fierce competition for the roles of Mary and Joseph but somebody had to be the donkey!

What role did you play? A shepherd? One of the three Wise Men? Or were you one of the more unusual characters that teachers would sometimes introduce...like the ‘Christmas nativity lobster’ in the film Love Actually?

Here we take a look back at nativity plays in the past around the Coleraine and Ballymoney area...

1 . RETRO These two litt'uns were dressed as Angels when they performed their Nativity Play which was held by Ballymoney District Community Playgroup at Trinity Church in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

2 . RETRO A little donkey from Stepping Stones Playgroup Ballymoney during their Nativity Play in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

3 . RETRO LITTLE SHEPHERD. This wee lad played the role of a Shepherd at the Ballymoney Community Playgroup's Nativity Play in Trinity Church in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

4 . RETRO This young girl looked the part as she arrived on her trike during a Nativity Play at Stepping Stones Playgroup in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD