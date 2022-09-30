Nostalgia - memories of Kilraughts BB

This week we look back to 2009 and events for the officers and members of Kilraughts Boys’ Brigade.

Were you a member of the Brigade? Do you recognise anyone in our photos?

If you have any old photos that you would like to see featured in our Nostalgia section, we would love to hear from you

1. On display Captain Geoffry Robinson pictured along with members of Kilraughts BB who recieved their Badges at their annual display in 2009. Included in the picture are Jordon Robinson, Robert Hanna, Alex Linton, Andrew Skelton and Mark Kerr Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Five alive Kilraughts BB 5-a-side team, who competed in the Route Battalion tournament at Dalriada Sports Hall in 2009. Included is BB Cpt Tom Skelton Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Inspection time Pictured are Officers and members of Kilraughts BB who held their annual Inspection & Display in 2008. Included along with Cpt Geoffrey Robinson is Inspecting Officer, Jonathan Gracey Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Mothers' Pride Two members from Kilraughts BB Andrew Reid (left) and Thomas Skelton, pictured in 2009 at their annual Inspection & Display receiving their Queens' Badge from their respective mums, Jenny and Wilma Photo: s Photo Sales