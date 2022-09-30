Register
Nostalgia - memories of Kilraughts BB

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:18 pm

This week we look back to 2009 and events for the officers and members of Kilraughts Boys’ Brigade.

Were you a member of the Brigade? Do you recognise anyone in our photos?

If you have any old photos that you would like to see featured in our Nostalgia section, we would love to hear from you [email protected] [email protected]

1. On display

Captain Geoffry Robinson pictured along with members of Kilraughts BB who recieved their Badges at their annual display in 2009. Included in the picture are Jordon Robinson, Robert Hanna, Alex Linton, Andrew Skelton and Mark Kerr

Photo: s

2. Five alive

Kilraughts BB 5-a-side team, who competed in the Route Battalion tournament at Dalriada Sports Hall in 2009. Included is BB Cpt Tom Skelton

Photo: s

3. Inspection time

Pictured are Officers and members of Kilraughts BB who held their annual Inspection & Display in 2008. Included along with Cpt Geoffrey Robinson is Inspecting Officer, Jonathan Gracey

Photo: s

4. Mothers' Pride

Two members from Kilraughts BB Andrew Reid (left) and Thomas Skelton, pictured in 2009 at their annual Inspection & Display receiving their Queens' Badge from their respective mums, Jenny and Wilma

Photo: s

