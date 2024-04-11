NOSTALGIA: Memories of Portrush Raft Race through the years

With the 2024 Portrush Raft Race taking place next month, all over Northern Ireland sea-worthy craft (we hope!) are being constructed for the big race.
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:07 BST

But, in case you needed any persuasion to get building, we’ve taken a look back through our photographic archives at Raft Races from past years.

What an incredible amount of money has been raised for the RNLI over the years – and what a selection of rafts and costumes.

See if you recognise anyone...

GO GIRLS...ASDA girls Maggie McFarlane, Emma Dinsmore, Nicola Pattison, Ciara McCaul, Annie Scott and Charlotte Palmer pictured during the Portrush RNLI Raft race in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

WE DID IT...This raft celebrate finishing the Spar RNLI Raft Race in Portrush in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

LAUGH A MINUTE...Crews join in the fun at the Spar RNLI Raft Race in Portrush in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

BBC Radio Ulster star Alan Simpson, gets the VIP treatment at the launch of thie 2010 RNLI Raft Race in Portrush Photo: NI WORLD

