But, in case you needed any persuasion to get building, we’ve taken a look back through our photographic archives at Raft Races from past years.

What an incredible amount of money has been raised for the RNLI over the years – and what a selection of rafts and costumes.

See if you recognise anyone...

1 . RETRO GO GIRLS...ASDA girls Maggie McFarlane, Emma Dinsmore, Nicola Pattison, Ciara McCaul, Annie Scott and Charlotte Palmer pictured during the Portrush RNLI Raft race in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

2 . RETRO WE DID IT...This raft celebrate finishing the Spar RNLI Raft Race in Portrush in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

3 . RETRO LAUGH A MINUTE...Crews join in the fun at the Spar RNLI Raft Race in Portrush in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD