NOSTALGIA: Memories of those marvellous Minis in Portrush
Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:44 BST
One of the highlights of the summer season on the north coast for car enthusiasts is the Causeway Coast Mini Club’s Morelli’s Italian Ice Cream Job event.
Mini enthusiasts from the length and breadth of Ireland – and further afield – flock to Portrush for the event.
Here we take a look back at some memories of previous get-togethers...
1. RETRO
Nicole, Dylan, Calvin and Katie enjoying the Causeway Coast Mini Festival at the Dunluce Centre Portrush in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
The then Mayor of Coleraine, Cllr David Barbour with sponsors of the Mini Weekend back in 2008, Daniela Morelli from Morelli’s and Paul Hasson and Alison Baird from JKC, Mini. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Mini delights at Portrush back in 2008 Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Portrush postman James from Royal Mail launches the new Mini stamp in Portrush in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
