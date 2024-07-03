NOSTALGIA: Model toy show in Portrush

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
The Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show was a hugely popular annual event for many years.

The event was held in the Magherabuoy House Hotel and attracted visitors from all over Northern Ireland.

Here’s some memories of the event...

Lorraine, Samuel and Thomas Kirk pictured at the Extra Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show in the Magherabuoy Hotel Portrush in 2011.

Crowds pictured at the Extra Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show in Portrush in 2011.

Looking in fine detail with Paul Morrison during the Extra Northern Irland Farm Toy and Model Show in the Magherabuoy Hotel Portrush in 2011

Keith Johnston pictured at the Extra Northern Irland Farm Toy and Model Show in the Magherabuoy Hotel Portrush in 2011.

