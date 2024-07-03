The event was held in the Magherabuoy House Hotel and attracted visitors from all over Northern Ireland.
Here’s some memories of the event...
1. RETRO
Lorraine, Samuel and Thomas Kirk pictured at the Extra Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show in the Magherabuoy Hotel Portrush in 2011.Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Crowds pictured at the Extra Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show in Portrush in 2011.Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Looking in fine detail with Paul Morrison during the Extra Northern Irland Farm Toy and Model Show in the Magherabuoy Hotel Portrush in 2011Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Keith Johnston pictured at the Extra Northern Irland Farm Toy and Model Show in the Magherabuoy Hotel Portrush in 2011.Photo: NI WORLD