Nostalgia: Musical memories of Portstewart Festival

Did you ever nervously recite a poem or sing a song on the stage of Portstewart Town Hall.
Maybe you will recognise some faces...
1.
Holding the Challinge Cup is Caitlin Caldwell and runners-up medal Cormac Carr at Portstewart Music Festival back in May 2009
2.
Divakar Dahiya, second in grade 3 solo, at Portstewart Music Festival back in May 2009
3.
St. Patrick's Primary School pupils Owen Tohill, Annie Tohill, Leah Adams and Caitlin Maloney who won awards at the Portstewart Music Festival poem section back in May 2009
4.
Joan Bell, president, and Margaret Smith, adjudicator, pictured with Carla Armstrong, Jordan Kelly, Karen McLaughlin, Pheobe Ferris, and Alex McLaughlin at Portstewart Music Festival in May 2009