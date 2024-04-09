You are loving our walks down memory lane as we search the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archives for your school formal photos.
This time, it’s the turn of North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine and their school formals from the Noughties.
See who you recognise and get tagging!
1. RETRO
GOOD TIMES...Smiling students at the formal of North Coast Integrated College back in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
SMILE PLEASE...Group of students at the formal of the North Coast Integrated College in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
PRETTY AS A PICTURE...Students Paula Marshall, Chelsea McMullan and Natasha Elliott pictured at the North Coast Integrated College formal in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
TOP TABLE...At the North Coast Integrated College formal in 2007 are from left Aaron Millican Dep. Head Boy, Frances Mullin Head Girl, David Hughes Dep. Head Boy and Andrew Jeffers, Head Boy. Photo: NI WORLD