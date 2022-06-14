Nostalgia: Our Lady of Lourdes memories

These photos look back on life in Our Lady of Lourdes School in Ballymoney.
Members of the new Student Council at Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, back in 2007. The group was guided by staff member Mrs Wallace
Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, pictured holding an Enrichment Programme for the P7 pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School, Rasharkin, back in 2007
Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, hosting a P7 Activities Day for pupils from the local parishes of Ballymoney, Rasharkin, Dunloy, Cloughmills and Loughguile back in 2007
Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, hosting a P7 Activities Day for pupils from the local parishes back in 2007. These pupils can be seen in the Technology Department.