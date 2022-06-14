Loading...

Nostalgia: Our Lady of Lourdes memories

Continuing the Nostalgia series, this week we look back to 2007.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 6:00 am

These photos look back on life in Our Lady of Lourdes School in Ballymoney.

Recognise anyone?

1.

Members of the new Student Council at Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, back in 2007. The group was guided by staff member Mrs Wallace

2.

Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, pictured holding an Enrichment Programme for the P7 pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School, Rasharkin, back in 2007

3.

Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, hosting a P7 Activities Day for pupils from the local parishes of Ballymoney, Rasharkin, Dunloy, Cloughmills and Loughguile back in 2007

4.

Our Lady of Lourdes School, Ballymoney, hosting a P7 Activities Day for pupils from the local parishes back in 2007. These pupils can be seen in the Technology Department.

