We decided to take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at previous festivals.
See who you can recognise...
1. RETRO
The Red Sails Festival parade makes its way to the promenade back in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Will Browne drives the then Mayor of Coleraine, Councillor David Barbour and his wife Margaret in style during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Alice Coulter, Amy Cairns and Simone Murphy as the 'Bin Men on Strike' pictured during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Melissa Park dressed as a bag lady for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008. Photo: NIWORLD