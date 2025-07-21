NOSTALGIA: Photographic memories of Portstewart's Red Sails Festival

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:48 BST
Portstewart’s annual community programme of events, the Red Sails Festival, is well under way for another year.

We decided to take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at previous festivals.

See who you can recognise...

The Red Sails Festival parade makes its way to the promenade back in 2008.

The Red Sails Festival parade makes its way to the promenade back in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Will Browne drives the then Mayor of Coleraine, Councillor David Barbour and his wife Margaret in style during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008.

Will Browne drives the then Mayor of Coleraine, Councillor David Barbour and his wife Margaret in style during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Alice Coulter, Amy Cairns and Simone Murphy as the 'Bin Men on Strike' pictured during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008.

Alice Coulter, Amy Cairns and Simone Murphy as the 'Bin Men on Strike' pictured during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Melissa Park dressed as a bag lady for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008.

Melissa Park dressed as a bag lady for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008. Photo: NIWORLD

