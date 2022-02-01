CLUB NIGHT...Liam Ferris and friends at the Portrush FC awards evening in Kelly's on Friday. CR22-199PL
NOSTALGIA: Portrush Football Club awards night

This week we look back to 2009 in the photo archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:53 am

The management and players of Portrush Football Club were enjoying their awards night in Kelly’s.

Recognise anyone?

1.

Players and guests pictured at the Portrush FC awards evening in Kellys on Friday. CR22-200PL

2.

Committee members Brian McMullan, Dessie Stewart, Moore Peacock and Willie Quinn pictured at the Portrush FC awards evening in Kellys on Friday. CR22-201PL

3.

Players pictured at the Portrush FC awards evening in Kellys on Friday. CR22-202PL

4.

Players and guests at the Portrush FC awards evening in Kellys on Friday. CR22-203PL

