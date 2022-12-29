Take a walk down memory lane with us as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
This week we go back to February 2009 and a special fundraising concert in aid of Coleraine Blind Centre, organised and performed by Coleraine Provincial Players.
See how many faces you recognise...
1. Nostalgia
Players cast members who performed during the Coleraine Provincial Players concert and fundraising evening at the Lodge Hotel in aid of Coleraine Blind Centre in 2009
2. Nostalgia
Compere Robert Ramsey presents a cheque to Janet Purcell, manager, and Julie Donnelly, support worker, of Coleraine Blind Centre during the Coleraine Provincial Players concert and fundraising evening at the Lodge Hotel in aid of Coleraine Blind Centre in 2009
3. Nostalgia
Tina Gibson, Emma Donnelly, Sabrina Donnelly and Sarah Price enjoying the Coleraine Provincial Players concert and fundraising evening at the Lodge Hotel in aid of Coleraine Blind Centre in 2009
4. Nostalgia
Heather and Alison looking after the tickets during the Coleraine Provincial Players concert and fundraising evening at the Lodge Hotel in aid of Coleraine Blind Centre in 2009
