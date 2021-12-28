Enjoying the NISC table quiz at Coleraine FC Social Club on Friday evening. CR47-208PL
Enjoying the NISC table quiz at Coleraine FC Social Club on Friday evening. CR47-208PL

NOSTALGIA: Quiz night at the Social Club

Take a walk down memory lane with us as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 5:00 am

This week we look back to 2010 and a NI Supporters’ Club quiz at Coleraine Football Club Social Club.

Recognise anyone?

1.

Quizmaster Lesley McKirgan and friends pictured during the NISC table quiz at Coleraine FC Social Club on Friday evening. CR47-209PL

Photo Sales

2.

The Everton supporters table at the NISC table quiz at Coleraine FC Social Club on Friday evening. CR47-210PL

Photo Sales

3.

Shankleys Finest team pictured at the NISC table quiz at Coleraine FC Social Club on Friday evening. CR47-211PL

Photo Sales

4.

The Quizzy Rascals team pictured during the NISC table quiz at Coleraine FC Social Club on Friday evening. CR47-212PL

Photo Sales
NostalgiaColeraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 2